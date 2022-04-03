Musical is final show retiring prof will direct

Olivia Schanbacher and Olivia Scarborough appear as ‘merry murderesses’ Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart in the musical ‘Chicago’ at Wilkes University.

With “merry murderesses,” a Cell Block Tango and a warped vision of the American Dream, the musical “Chicago” promises to end Wilkes University’s theater season on a high note.

The show, set for April 7 to 10, is also the final Wilkes production for associate professor of theatre Joseph C. Dawson, who is retiring after 28 years at the school, where he directed more than 50 mainstage productions.

As cast and crew gathered before a rehearsal last week, they said they’ll miss their long-time mentor and, cast member Carlos Candelario specified, “his comedic wit and gentle presence.”

“His willingness to collaborate,” added stage manager Melodi Wheeler. “And you never know what is going to come out of his brain, or his mouth.”

“He will show you how to be funny onstage,” said Candelario, who is a Wilkes alum.

A glance at the Times Leader’s archives offered a hint to what Candelario was talking about, somewhere back past the descriptions of “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Julius Caesar,” the musical “Nine,” “Playboy of the Western World” and so many other shows that Dawson directed.

Back in 2005, Candelario and 11 other Wilkes students were portraying the many sons of the biblical Jacob in “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

There’s a scene in which Joseph’s band of brothers, who had sold him into slavery years earlier, approach the now-powerful Joseph to beg for food.

As far as Dawson was concerned, they hadn’t been groveling enough in early rehearsals.

“We were crawling on our knees and our director said we weren’t low enough. So now we have to crawl on our stomachs,” a Wilkes University student told a reporter back then.

“It was definitely a feat to behold,” the student continued, describing the rough-and-tumble elbowing that took place, as the cast worked to make the scene more striking, more poignant, and potentially more humorous, even as it became more physically demanding.

“Are they saying I’m mean?” Dawson said with a grin as he arrived a moment later. “I know what this show can do, and I want them to live up to their potential.”

With opening night just a few days away, a different cast is now working toward its potential in a different kind of show. Their Broadway-style dance classes started back in August, to prepare them for the dance-heavy production of “Chicago.”

“We’re definitely sore,” said Olivia Schanbacher, who portrays “merry murderess” Velma. “We’re definitely tired. It’s part of putting on a good show, and we’re all proud of that.”

Fellow dancer Olivia Scarborough plays Velma’s fellow inmate Roxie, who also is her rival for media attention and public sympathy.

The public thought she was “too pretty” to be a killer, Scarborough said, explaining the cast has read about the real-life murderers on whom the characters are based.

Kayleigh Evans, who portrays prison matron Momma, said on the surface most of the characters don’t sound likable. They include murderers, a manipulative showman of a lawyer, and a matron who is open to bribes.

But audiences will be fascinated, she said.

“They have a way of pulling you in, of seducing you,” she said.

Set in 1920s Chicago, the musical opened on Broadway in 1975, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. Fosse also staged the choreography, and the cast at Wilkes is excited to know that their choreographer, Lynne Mariani Egrot, danced for Fosse in New York in his production of “Dancin’.”

“They were in the same room,” Schanbacher said, smiling at the connection.

Performances will be 8 p.m. April 7, 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 9 and 10 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students and seniors, free to the Wilkes community. The box office can be reached at 570-408-4540, and parking is available behind the Henry Student Center, 84 West South St., Wilkes-Barre.