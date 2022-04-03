🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE COUNTY — Here is a list of the candidates in the Pennsylvania House and Senate that represent parts of Luzerne County.

Four incumbent State Representatives have decided not to run for reelection: Rep. Mike Carroll, D-118; Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-119; Rep. Karen Boback, R-117; and Tarah Toohil, R-116, was elected a county judge.

THE HOUSE DISTRICTS

• 116th District: LUZERNE and SCHUYLKILL Counties; Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Hazleton and the TOWNSHIP of Hazle and the BOROUGH of West Hazleton; and part of SCHUYLKILL County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Union, Kline, Mahanoy, North Union and Union and the BOROUGHS of Mahanoy City, McAdoo, Ringtown and Shenandoah.

Total population: 63,945

Candidates: Yesenia Rodriguez, D-Hazleton; John Chura, D-West Hazleton; Michael LaRocca, R-Hazle Township; Dyllan Ogurkis, R-Hazleton; Schuylkill County, Dane Watro Jr., R-Kilne Township; Nico Makuta, R-Kline Township; Gary Perna Jr, R-Kline Township.

• 117th District: LUZERNE County; part of LUZERNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dennison, Dorrance, Fairmount, Foster, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Lehman, Nescopeck, Ross, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf and Union and the BOROUGHS of Conyngham, Dallas, Freeland, Harveys Lake, Jeddo, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Shickshinny and White Haven.

Total population: 61,755

Candidates: Clint Lanning, R-Hollenback Township; Michael Stash, R-Lehman Township; Eugene Ziemba, R-Harveys Lake; Michael Cabell, R-Butler Township; Andrew Gegaris Jr., R-White Haven.

• 118th District: LACKAWANNA and LUZERNE Counties; part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Glenburn, La Plume, Newton, Ransom and West Abington and the BOROUGHS of Dalton, Moosic, Old Forge and Taylor and Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Pittston and the TOWNSHIPS of Jenkins and Pittston and the BOROUGHS of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, West Pittston and Yatesville.

Total population: 61,770

Candidates: Democrats — Luzerne County, James Haddock, D- Pittston Township; John Lombardo, R-Pittston; Lackawanna County, Allison Lucarelli, D-Old Forge; James May, R-Ransom.

• 119th District: LUZERNE County, part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Nanticoke and the TOWNSHIPS of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice and Wright and the BOROUGHS of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch and Warrior Run.

Total population: 61,334

Candidates: Vito Malacari, D-Hanover Township; Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth; Tom Williams, R-Fairview Township.

• 120th District: LUZERNE County, part of LUZERNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Dallas, Exeter, Franklin, Jackson and Kingston and the BOROUGHS of Courtdale, Exeter, Forty Fort, Kingston, Luzerne, Pringle, Swoyersville, West Wyoming and Wyoming.

Total population: 61,645

Candidates: Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston.

• 121st District: LUZERNE County, part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Wilkes-Barre and the TOWNSHIPS of Bear Creek, Buck,Plains and Wilkes-Barre and the BOROUGHS of Bear Creek Village and Laurel Run.

Total population: 61,466

Candidates: Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Eryn Harvey, R-Wilkes-Barre.

***

THE SENATE DISTRICTS

• 20th District: Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Nanticoke and the TOWNSHIPS of Dallas, Exeter, Fairmount, Franklin, Hanover, Hunlock, Jackson, Kingston, Lake, Lehman, Newport, Plymouth, Ross and Union and the BOROUGHS of Ashley, Courtdale, Dallas, Edwardsville, Exeter, Forty Fort, Harveys Lake, Kingston, Larksville, Luzerne, Plymouth, Pringle, Sugar Notch, Swoyersville, Warrior Run and West Wyoming; All of PIKE County; All of SUSQUEHANNA County; part of WAYNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Berlin, Buckingham, Clinton, Damascus, Dyberry, Lebanon, Manchester, Mount Pleasant, Oregon, Palmyra, Paupack, Preston and Scott and the BOROUGHS of Bethany, Hawley and Starrucca and All of WYOMING County.

Total population: 269,942

Candidates: Jaclyn Baker, D-Liberty Township, Susquehanna County; Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, Luzerne County; Nathan Turock, R-Factoryville, Wyoming County.

• 22nd District: LACKAWANNA and LUZERNE Counties. part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the CITY of Scranton and the TOWNSHIPS of Benton, Glenburn, Greenfield, La Plume, Newton, North Abington, Ransom, Scott, South Abington, Waverly and West Abington and the BOROUGHS of Clarks Green, Clarks Summit, Dalton, Dickson City, Dunmore, Moosic, Old Forge, Taylor and Throop and Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITIES of Pittston and Wilkes-Barre and the TOWNSHIPS of Jenkins, Pittston, Plains and Wilkes-Barre and the BOROUGHS of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, Laurel Run, West Pittston, Wyoming and Yatesville.

Candidates: Marty Flynn, D-Dunmore; Arthur Albert, R-Scranton.

Total population: 251,084

NOTE: The 14th Senatorial District no longer includes any municipalities in Luzerne County. The 27th and 29th Senatorial Districts also have parts of Luzerne County but those seats are not up for reelection in 2022.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.