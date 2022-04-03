Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge looking to raise awareness of issue

Scruffy, another unclaimed stray at Blue Chip is looking for her perfect home. She loves people, but not cats so much. She was adopted once and returned to Blue Chip and is still looking for her forever family.

Martini was found as a stray in Nanticoke and brought to Blue Chip for safekeeping. She’s looking for her owner(s) or a new family to call her own.

Blue Chip Farms Animal Refuge, at 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, recently shared a startling statistic to their Facebook. Over the course of a month, from Feb. 25 to March 25, 82% of strays taken in at the refuge remain unclaimed.

DALLAS — Pets are not accessories.

They’re living, breathing creatures that require love, care, and responsible owners capable of providing these essentials.

Since 2002, Marge Bart and her Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge have been there to offer that care to animals of all kinds who have been otherwise displaced, rejected or surrendered by owners who may have possibly bitten off a little more than they could chew (or who perhaps didn’t expect there to be so much chewing).

Blue Chip’s recent ‘30 Days of Strays’ campaign underscored how true that is, and how many abandoned pets remain in need of forever homes.

From Feb. 25 to March 25, 14 stray dogs and three stray cats were taken in at Blue Chip. Of that 17, only three were claimed by their families, which means 82% of the strays were never looked for or claimed.

“I think it takes a lot of education and a lot of people stepping up to accept responsibility,” said Bart, who opened Blue Chip after an early retirement with a wish to provide a no-kill shelter because she believes dogs deserve a second chance.

A Facebook post about the campaign put the message bluntly:

Stop breeding unwanted animals.

Stop being irresponsible pet owners.

Stop taking in animals that you cannot care for.

Stop abandoning your animals.

Shelters are full and rescuers are tired.

Animals are not disposable — stop treating them as if they are trash.

“These dogs and cats do not deserve this,” the post concluded.

Homework, preparation are key

By doing just a little homework and background research, the post suggests, these things can all be avoided, and pets won’t have to be surrendered or unclaimed.

Bart went on to speak about how folks might live in a housing complex and get a dog without the landlord’s consent and then have to surrender the pet. “Or people get dogs and they don’t realize they’re getting a breed that barks and they live in an apartment,” she said.

And then there’s the issue of people financing a $3,000 pure-bred dog and being unable to keep up with payments. “They’re not toys, they’re not a car that you test drive and if you don’t like it, you just give it back,” Bart remarked, before adding that if you have to finance a pet, you probably shouldn’t get one.

She and a reporter spoke this past Tuesday about an image that emerged from Ukraine of a woman fleeing the destruction with her German Shepherd. The dog seemingly was suffering from dysplasia, and the woman had the dog draped across her shoulders, carrying it to safety.

“That’s the thing, my dogs give me the ultimate comfort, you know? I mean when I’m down or whatever, I look at them and say, ‘It’s worth it because of you guys,’” Bart said of her bond with her own pets. “I find dogs have been the most trusting beasts in the world and given enough time, they could turn away from (whavetever) kind of abuse they’ve had.”

But that love is indeed a commitment, Bart points out, and if you aren’t prepared to make it, an innocent animal should not have to suffer because of that.

Blue Chip currently has numerous strays waiting for their families to claim them, or for new families to give them the commitment, care, and reciprocated unconditional love they deserve.

A thorough process

If you are interested in applying to adopt a pet from Blue Chip, be prepared for an incredibly thorough process.

If you currently have pets, Bart said, “The first thing we look for is we call the vet, then we make sure if they do have a dog (or cat), that they’ve kept it up to date on its shots and that it’s spayed or neutered.”

The next step is criminal background checks, especially if someone is applying to adopt a pit bull. Bart and her team go the extra mile to ensure the sweet “Nanny dogs” as they were once referred to as will not be used to fight, or to breed fighting dogs.

For those who don’t currently have pets, the process goes a little differently.

“If they don’t have a dog, then we just call the landlord (for those who rent, to ensure the dog will not be surrendered if someone is trying to adopt without the owner’s permission), or we check the house out and make sure that they (the potential adopter) actually owns the house,” Bart said.

There’s some further stipulations as well. Bart mentioned Blue Chip will not adopt out puppies to people who can’t be home every four hours or so to take care of it, or who can’t offer a plan of how to care for the puppy.

“They’re (puppies) are a lot of work. They’re just like a baby. So, if you can’t take care of them, then get an older dog,” Bart said. For those who do get approved to adopt puppies, you can expect to pay $400, which includes everything through the pup’s first year, including spay or neuter, shots and vaccinations and heartworm treatments.

But before you spring for a pup, consider a stray or older dog who deserves a family just as much.

How to help

For more information on Blue Chip and their currently available pets — as well as about tickets for their April 10 Spring Mega Raffle — you can visit their website at www.bcfanimalrefuge.org, call 570-333-5264 or visit their Facebook page.