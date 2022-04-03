InSight Kids Club of NEPA holds annual Easter event

The children make their way out to start Sunday’s Easter egg hunt.

Kase Bickauskas was one of a number of children out filling their baskets with Easter eggs, many of the eggs equipped with a beeper to help the children locate them.

WILKES-BARRE — The laughs and smiles of around a dozen happy children shined brightly through what was otherwise a dreary Sunday afternoon, as Northeast Sight Services and Community Services for Sight held a “beeping” Easter egg hunt outside the Henry Student Center at Wilkes University.

The hunt was held for members of the two organizations’ InSight Kids Club of NEPA, a program for blind and visually impaired children to get together and enjoy both recreational and instructional opportunities as a group.

“We started this several years ago,” said Northeast Sight Services president and CEO Sara Peperno of the “beeping” egg hunt.

“We were able to work with a bomb squad to put together beeping eggs. … It allows the kids to do something that their sighted peers would normally participate in this time of year.”

The beeping eggs produced a loud sound, allowing for the visually impaired children to use their sense of hearing to gather eggs, which they were able to trade for candy and other treats at the end of the afternoon.

Not just a means to stock up on candy, the annual Easter egg hunt allows all the children to come together and interact with one another, one of the main goals of the InSight Kids Club’s monthly programs.

“They might not get to meet another child with the same challenges as them,” Peperno said before the hunt, as the children were invited to color, do crafts and enjoy some pizza inside the student center. “This gives them the opportunity to meet and make friends and do activities.”

Several of the children, such as Hazleton native Lily Morgan, appreciated this aspect of Sunday’s Easter egg hunt.

“I love being here with everyone,” she said. “This is one of my favorite events.”

Volunteers assisted the children with their crafts and, when the time came, scattered the eggs in the grass outside the student center.

At the sound of the word “go,” the hunters set to work gathering as many eggs as they could fit into their baskets, with plenty of baskets overflowing as the eggs were collected.

Kase Bickauskas, who came with his family from Jefferson Township to participate in Sunday’s Easter egg hunt, rounded up so many eggs that he routinely had to stop and adjust his basket so that eggs weren’t falling out before he could cash them in for candy.

“I had fun,” Kase said with a smile back inside the student center, a basket now full to the brim with candy.

Kase was undoubtedly heading home happy, as was Robert Hernandez of Shavertown, who had to use two hands to hold his basket while posing for photos after the hunt.

When asked about his favorite part of the day, Hernandez kept it simple.

“Pizza and candy.”