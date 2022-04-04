🔊 Listen to this

2022 Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer, Caroline Jones, left, crowned this past February will compete for Miss American Volunteer in Jackson, Tennessee in May. Here she is greeting Ashlee Balent, center, and Mary Ann Brooks, her hair stylists. Jones was honored at St. Jude’s Church Hall, Mountain Top, during her official send off to the Miss America Volunteer pageant.

Caroline Jones, left, 2022 Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer, greets Jennifer and Lex Sloot, along with family and friends during her send off to Miss America Volunteer in May.

Junior Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer, Cailey Ryons, 17, of Philadelphia, appeared at Caroline Jones’ official send off to Miss America Volunteer in May.

The 2022 Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer and former Mountain Top native, Caroline Jones, stands with her parents Janet and Bill Jones during a reception for Caroline’s send off the the national Miss American Volunteer pageant in May.

Msgr. Jack Bendik gives his best pageant pose with Caroline Jones, who will be competing for Miss American Volunteer in May. Bendik said he baptized Jones 25 years ago.

MOUNTAIN TOP – Caroline Jones, a native of Mountain Top, was excited to see family and close friends at St. Jude’s Elementary School cafeteria on Sunday during her official send off for the Miss Volunteer America pageant in Jackson, Tenn., scheduled to be held on May 7.

Jones, 25, was crowned the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer this past February in Philadelphia, the first-ever pageant in Pennsylvania.

“Going into nationals, I am working hard and I’m going to give it my all,” Jones said. “I’ll be competing with state title holders from all over the country that are all very ambitious and talented and beautiful.”

According to Jones, now residing in the Philadelphia, the qualifications are the same as the other Miss Pennsylvania/Miss America pageants everyone is accustomed.

“Volunteerism is a huge part of the organization,” Jones added. “Everyone has to have a platform and mine is the ‘Read to Succeed Project’ where my platform involves advocating for childhood literacy and education.”

Jones, the author of five children’s books, has been able to spread her platform all over Pennsylvania.

During the pageant in Tennessee, Jones will compete in an interview on-stage question, evening gown, swimsuits and her talent is piano.

Janet Jones, Caroline’s mother, said Caroline has been appearing in pageants for nearly a decade and she wanted to start pageant competition in order to get her platform out.

“She wanted to get into schools to talk to students on how reading is so important,” Janet Jones said. “She couldn’t get into the schools because she was just a ‘high school girl’ so she said she wanted a crown and she got it and the floodgates opened to talk to kids. The kids love it. They see the crown and sash and she gets to talk about reading and working hard.”

Janet, along with her husband Bill, is looking forward to the national pageant in Tennessee.

“One month, one month from now we will be headed to Tennessee,” Janet Jones stated. “Competing at the national level is overwhelming and I’m excited, I’m so excited.”

“It takes a village to make this happen and it takes a village to send a titleholder nationals,” Caroline Jones said. “I couldn’t have done it without every single person in this room that impacted my life in some way.”