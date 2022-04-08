🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Electrical service was lost to approximately 3,000 customers of PPL Electric Utilities in the downtown and Heights areas of Wilkes-Barre Friday morning.

Nearly 300 customers in Wilkes-Barre Township were also without power, according to PPL Outage Center.

Power was restored to certain areas but traffic control signals remained out.

Estimated restoration of electrical service is 11:30 a.m., according to the PPL Outage Center.

A phone call to PPL Corporate Communications went unanswered.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council around 9 a.m. that the Penn Place Building will be closed Friday because of the power outage.