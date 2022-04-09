🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — A fire at 39 River St. Friday afternoon left three people displaced and damaged the siding of a neighboring residence.

Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido said of the call at approximately 3:30 p.m.: “It did come in initially as entrapment,” however, he went on to explain that all occupants had made their escape upon the arrival of fire crews.

Firefighters arrived at the single-family residence to find heavy flames shooting from the first floor.

The plan for combating the blaze was simple and effective, as Guido explained: The initial engine dropped the supply line and two attack lines were put in and it was a really quick attack by the on-duty guys.

Guido commended all on-scene, including Kingston/Forty Fort fire crews, Wilkes-Barre crews, Edwardsville, Wyoming, and Greater Pittston Regional ambulance crews for their work. “Just a great job by everybody,” he said.

The owner was not home at the time of the fire, arriving later via Greater Pittston Regional ambulance. All embraced as neighbors and first responders offered their condolences and assistance.

The neighboring residence suffered some exterior damage, as crews were seen shooting water from inside 39 River St. onto the siding of the house next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although Guido said that it is suspected to be accidental.