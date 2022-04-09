🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre who admitted to sexually assaulting a boy for nearly two years was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Friday.

Terry Raymond Naugle, 43, formerly of Scott Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to nine-to-23 months in prison on a statutory sexual assault charge.

Naugle pled guilty to the charge Dec. 6 as prosecutors withdrew charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of indecent assault.

Nanticoke police arrested Naugle in July 2019 after investigating claims from a then 17-year-old boy.

The teen reported Naugle sexually assaulted him when he was between 5 and 7 years old at places in Nanticoke and Hanover Township, according to court records.

Court records say the teen described Naugle as an “alcoholic and a bastard.”

Naugle opted to remain silent before he was sentenced by Vough.

Vough granted Naugle credit for 295 days time served in jail. Since Naugle reached the minimum sentence, Vough granted immediate parole but Naugle remains jailed until he finds a permanent residence.

Naugle is scheduled to return to the courthouse and appear before Judge David W. Lupas April 28 to be sentenced on a drug trafficking offense.

While Naugle was free on bail on the sexual assault case, Wilkes-Barre police arrested him May 25, 2021, after he allegedly attempted to hide a bundle of heroin while being watched by officers in the area of 86 E. North St., according to court records.