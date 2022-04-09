🔊 Listen to this

A yearlong investigation by Luzerne County detectives resulted in the arrest of a man charged with multiple felony offenses including statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Andrew J. Sepanek, 51, who is listed as being from Nanticoke on his court docket, was arraigned Saturday morning on a list of charges stemming from multiple acts of sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl from December of 2020 to January of 2021, according to the criminal complaint filed against Stepanek.

According to the complaint:

A detective from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office was contacted in June of 2021 by the Exeter Township Police Department to assist with a child abuse report regarding a fifteen-year-old victim.

After speaking with the Children and Youth case worker assigned to this case, the detective interviewed the victim’s mother, who told him that the defendant, Sepanek, had been extremely abusive toward her and would “beat her to the point that she sustained broken bones.” The woman also told detectives that Sepanek had attempted to smother her children with mattresses.

Detectives learned that Sepanek had begun providing gifts to the juvenile victim around Christmas in 2020, including supplying her with alcoholic beverages, despite the victim being a minor.

The woman was contacted by one of the victim’s friends, who had seen Sepanek begin pushing and hurting the victim around the same time.

She was later informed that the teen had been raped several times by Sepanek over the span of a few months, and contacted police at that point.

A second witness was able to corroborate what the girl’s mother had heard about Sepanek being abusive toward the victim, telling detectives that he saw Sepanek grabbing and pushing the victim.

The victim confided in that witness that Sepanek had raped her “a couple of times” and was able to relay specific instances of sexual abuse between Sepanek and the victim to investigators.

The victim was interviewed in July of 2021 and confirmed to investigators several instances of sexual assault against her by Sepanek, dating back to Christmas of 2020.

Sepanek also asked the victim to send pictures of herself to him and told the victim that she would be “a good girlfriend,” according to the criminal complaint.

A protection from abuse order was filed against Sepanek during the course of the investigation to protect the victim from further acts of sexual assault.

The affidavit, dated April 6, 2022, also states that the victim’s mother had recently been informed that Sepanek had contacted her even after the investigation had started and told the victim that “the relationship they had could still be continuing if she had not said anything to anyone.”

Sepanek was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty on Saturday afternoon.

He was charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated indecent assault and one additional felony sexual offense.

Additional charges against Sepanek include misdemeanor counts of simple assault and furnishing liquor to a minor, and a summary count of harassment.

Sepanek was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.