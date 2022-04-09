🔊 Listen to this

The Bell Home Furnishings main store on South Main Street is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Bell Home Furnishings has no shortage of ideas, inspiration and furnishings to satisfy any taste.

A tasteful sample of some of Bell’s offerings, fully customizable, of course.

WILKES-BARRE — Sometimes somebody else has already said it best.

So, as Bell Home Furnishings states on their website, “We’ve gotten bigger and better, but we’ve never lost our values.”

That “bigger and better” refers to the expansion and growth the store has experienced in its 63 years. Since opening on South Main Street in 1959 with just one floor of furniture, Bell now boasts five floors across two galleries of top-notch furniture sure to satisfy every need, want, desire, and taste.

And those values? Bell was and still is family owned and operated, and still located on South Main St (99-113 to be exact), making it a pillar of the downtown community for decades now.

James Bellezza, manager of Bell Home Furnishings, explained what separates Bell from the “big box furniture store,” sitting inside the leather gallery, which is Bell’s newest expansion from a few years ago.

He said, “They’re cookie-cutter. In other words, they’ll go out and buy a truckload of the same product and that’s basically that. Bell is different. We custom cover just about anything you want or make it in different sizes. You can buy it with leather, you can buy it with fabric or you can buy it with a combination.”

Bell isn’t interested in mass producing the same products over and over. Bell cares more about the customer’s needs. And it’s for that reason they offer complete customization, home delivery, and even help customers lay out rooms, or plan “rooms to grow,” for children of all ages.

And while the pandemic, of course, brought its challenges, Bell had a unique experience.

Bellezza explained that there was an uptick in business in the home office section, as so many folks had to make the transition to working from home.

Furthermore, he said, “The furniture industry is tied to the housing industry. When people are moving around in housing, they’re always thinking about changing their furniture … trying to bring everything up to date.”

And the pandemic, there were a lot of people trying to get out of highly-populated areas, and find somewhere a little more secluded.

Bellezza also spoke of the biggest impact on business, over the pandemic and to this day: shipping.

While he said that Bell is still experiencing some hold-ups, “95 percent” of their suppliers and manufacturers are located within the United States, and that things seem to be somewhat “straightening out.”

With that in mind, Bellezza said, “I think 2022 and 2023 should be very good years,” though his greatest concern within the furniture industry is inflation.

But Bell Home Furnishings and Bellezza have seen hard times, such as the flooding after Hurricane Agnes in 1972. They persevered and remained undeterred, and it seems that hasn’t changed much.

As a matter of fact, Bellezza — accompanied by his dog and other friends from neighboring local businesses, like Don Armstrong from the Circle Center for the Arts — head to the Starbucks in Wilkes University’s Simms Center, just down the street, for a coffee every morning. Just another testament to their love and dedication of this Diamond City we call home.

When you purchase from Bell Home Furnishings, you’re not a dollar sign. You’re a person, a customer, a fellow resident of the area.

With a hundred different styles, custom real-cowhide leather work, custom colors, custom living room and dinette, bedrooms, home office and pretty much whatever you can think of, Bell is truly a one-stop shop for home decor that gives your home real personality that stands out, much like the store itself.