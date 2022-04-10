New signs help riders track bus arrival

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) has updated bus route signs throughout Luzerne County with new ones that tell riders about the authority’s texting feature.

At this time, LCTA has replaced nearly all signs on all bus routes. The new signs feature LCTA’s colors: maroon, black and white. They include a number for the authority’s text line — 321-123 — which riders can text to learn when their bus is arriving in real time.

The new signs are larger and easier to see and come after rider feedback.

“One of the most frequent requests our customers make is for clear, helpful information about using the bus, and our stops are here to help,” LCTA Executive Director Robert Fiume said.

Each sign displays route numbers and stop codes. Riders use their cell phones to send their stop code to the text line. Then, the authority’s GPS bus tracking system replies with real-time information about their bus’s arrival.

“The signs are another tool LCTA has to make riding the bus easier for passengers. Making transit easy to use is important. We want to reach existing riders and attract new riders to LCTA,” Fiume said.

The signage project is ongoing. So far LCTA has replaced and removed more than 700 signs in its service area. Visit LCTA at www.lctabus.com for more information