Schott North America Duryea Site Manager Rob Gomeau gestures as he explains the facilities various products and how they are made to U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, center, and National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.

Mike Swieboda uses a torch to heat up a platinum nozzle, which allows molten glass to pour into an awaiting mold at Schott North America’s Duryea site.The molten glass from a furnace above can’t flow until the nozzle is hot enough.

DURYEA — New fiber optic cable that can direct very specific light frequencies to kill cancer cells deep in the body without heat. Tiny technological marvels — a dozen could fit in your palm — used to maneuver satellites orbiting earth. Night vision goggles, infra-red sensors, and the domes at the front of smart, shoulder-launched Javelin and Stinger missiles.

Oh, and coming soon: A special lens that should help make nuclear fusion a reality.

“We do a lot more than cut glass,” Schott North America’s Bill James explained during a tour of the company’s Duryea facility Friday. The vice-president of research and development eagerly showed off the plant’s wide range of cutting-edge products to U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan and Penn State Scranton Chancellor Marwan Wafa, stressing much of the success is owed to federal funding and a close partnership with Penn State University.

Cartwright “really does have our back,” James said of the representative’s help in getting federal funds into the research. “And it is great to have Penn State in our back yard.”

Cartwright and the others started in what amounted to the site’s bread-and-butter work: A room with furnaces on an upper deck that melt the glass components into glowing orange liquid that oozes out of platinum nozzles below, where workers can direct the flow into molds that, in turn, are placed in annealing ovens.

The oven temperatures are tightly regulated to cool the glass at the right rate to get needed properties, explained Kyle Narcoonis, who oversees that particular department. Some glass will temper for several days. Other products may go into another set of annealing ovens in a neighboring room to be tempered for up to three months. The molds being poured Friday are used in lasers and are a best seller.

The tour stopped by a table showing various stages of production, then headed into the research department, where James and Site Manager Rob Gomeau gladly showed off the innovations the company is developing thanks to federal dollars and Penn State support.

The tiny pieces used in satellites prompted a joke from James. “I like to tell the team they’re out of this world.” But the domes for U.S. anti-tank javelin and anti-aircraft stinger missiles was topical, as Cartwright noted such missiles are being used to great effect by the Ukrainian army resisting a Russian invasion.

James said one of the products being developed will be used in new efforts to produce nuclear fusion. While current technology creates energy in nuclear plants (and the blast in warheads) through fission, the splitting of atoms, fusion creates energy by combining atoms — the same way the sun works. Scientists have worked for decades on a way to control fusion, which creates less radioactive material and would provide nearly unlimited fuel. James predicted that progress is being made so quickly controlled fusion could be a reality within 15 years.

One worker dramatically turned off the lights in a room to show how a new fiber optic cable can direct light through a very thin filament to the other end, where it can be shined outward in different directions. The technology, James said, can be used to destroy cancer cells by adjusting the frequency of the light waves to kill the malignant cells while leaving other tissue unharmed.

At the end of the tour a beaming Panchanathan said the facility shows the value of funding scientific research, both for the improvement of U.S. citizens and in keeping the country globally competitive.

“The investment helps unleash talent and ideas across the nation. I’m thrilled to be here and to see it in person.”

