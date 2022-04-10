🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Officers and members of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Hollenback Cemetery Association, Lodge No. 61 Free & Accepted Masons and the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society will host a celebration and ceremony for the 271st birthday of the Hon. Jesse Fell at Hollenback Cemetery at noon on Saturday, April 16.

The cemetery is located at 540 N. River Street. Parking is available in the cemetery or West Maple Street.

Fell (1751-1830) served in the 3rd Battalion of the Bucks County Militia during the Revolutionary War. After the war he moved to Wilkes-Barre and in 1787 built a tavern at the corner of Northampton and Washington Streets called the “Buck.” On February 27, 1794, Lodge No. 61 was instituted at the old Fell Tavern. Fell was elected as the first Burgess (Mayor of a Borough) of Wilkes-Barre in 1806 and later served as an Associate Judge for Luzerne County.

A Quaker, Fell raised money to build the Wilkes-Barre Meeting House on Public Square and signed the incorporation documents of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in 1817. Fell is most known for his experiments with anthracite coal in the winter of 1808.