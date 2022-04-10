Popular downtown event back after pandemic hiatus

Gaudencio Espejo poses with his new tricycle, a prize won during Saturday’s Easter egg hunt on Public Square.

The rain didn’t stop the 4-6 year old Easter egg hunters from getting eggs on Public Square Saturday.

Melissa Kyzer holds her daughter Natalie Morris, 3, as the young girl decides on a stuffed prize after finding a winning Easter egg during Saturday’s event on Public Square.

Children watch and wait as Wilkes University students place Easter eggs in Public Square for Saturday’s Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Easter egg hunt.

Elizabeth Buntz, 18 months, came dressed as a baby chick to pick eggs on Public Square Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — The Easter Bunny stopped by Public Square Saturday morning, and with him he brought candy, prizes and plenty of good spirit.

He also brought rain, but that was hardly a deterrent as dozens and dozens of local children searched all over the Square for eggs as the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association (DWBBA) brought their yearly Easter egg hunt back to the city after two years lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so happy to be back,” said Susan McHugh of the DWBBA.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the children were given a basket and grouped into three different sections of the Square based by age.

Volunteers from both King’s College and Wilkes University assisted in scattering the eggs all over the place, and when the signal was given, the hunt was on.

Several of the eggs had tickets inside, earning the egg’s finder prizes ranging from a chocolate bunny all the way up to a new bike.

Jeannie Huntsinger was one of the lucky prize winners, but she wasn’t just the recipient of one prize.

“I got three,” she said, holding up three fingers to signify the three winning eggs she found during the hunt.

The Easter egg hunt was part of a larger, fun-filled day around the downtown designed to provide fun activities for children while also providing a boost to several downtown businesses.

Huntsinger was sporting an Easter bunny-style facepaint design, courtesy of two facepainters working outside the F.M. Kirby Center.

With crafting, egg decorating and other fun activities, businesses like the Kirby, the Anthracite Newsstand, the Osterhout Free Library and several others got to join in on the holiday fun.

Children and their parents were provided with a map of the spots they could check out throughout the day.

Restaurants like Mimmo’s and La Tolteca were also providing free treats for the children, and an ice cream truck made itself available right on Public Square.

Also sitting on the Square and attracting a lot of attention was the Easter Bunny, who managed to find a tent to keep dry while taking pictures with children.

Declan Materio, 6, got his picture with the Easter Bunny but, like just about everyone who took part in Saturday’s festivities, was more focused on something else.

“The candy,” Declan said when asked about his favorite part of the day.

McHugh pointed out the months of planning and organizing Saturday’s hunt and various downtown activities, but even with a bit of bad weather, bringing an annual favorite back to Wilkes-Barre was well worth it.

“We’re getting things back to normal,” McHugh said.