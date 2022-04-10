🔊 Listen to this

The crowd waits to get inside the Swoyersville Municipal Building for the annual bumper bunnies event on Saturday.

Remington Harvey, 5, of Wilkes-Barre, picks candy from a bucket as he makes his way around the different stations in the Swoyersville Municipal Building on Saturday.

Declan Pollock, 6, of Swoyersville, waits in line to get some candy.

Ryker Smith, 4, of Sweet Valley, put his Easter bucket over his so he couldn’t see while waiting in line in the parking lot of the Swoyersville Municipal Building on Saturday.

James Kadjeski, 3, of Swoyersville, waits in the line to get some Easter treats.

Autumn Hiller, 6, of Kingston, looks over a candy stations offering at the Swoyersville Municipal Building on Saturday.

SWOYERSVILLE — When Christin Feist set out with her three children to find an Easter-themed event Saturday afternoon, she found that many had been cancelled due to rain.

So, she and her children – Evenlyn, 4; Marcus, 12, and Mathew, 10– headed over the Swoyersville’s annual “bumper bunnies” modeled after Halloween “trunk or treat” events.

“I love it. I’m really thankful,” she said. “It’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon.”

Feist was pleased that not only did her children have Easter baskets filled with a variety of sweet treats, but also that each was able to select an age appropriate book

Since the event bagan seven years ago, local businesses have gathered at a nearby park, trunks open and treats available.

But this year, the event was moved inside and each of a dozen businesses were able to set up a table.

‘A family affair’

After Nancy Keating finished her work as borough tax collector Saturday morning, she put the space to another use.

She opened her office to her granddaughter Madelyn Keating and her friend Mickayla Gagatek, to fill candy bags to be given out to children.

The eighth graders were participating as a requirement for the sacrament of Confirmation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

“It was nice to be able to help the community and have fun,” Madelyn Keating said.

But Nancy Keating said she had another reason for spending her afternoon distributing sweet treats.

With her granddaughter now 14 years old, the two don’t get to spend a lot of time together.

Serving at the event gave the two a chance to participate in a shared activity and simply have a lot of fun.

Back to normal

Lisa Zdancewicz said she thought it was a wonderful event for children.

“I brought my youngest granddaughter – Ady, 6 – and my daughter is here handing out candy with her son, Cain,” she said.

Zdancewicz said it was nice to be out and about again following a pandemic that kept many inside for nearly two years.

She appreciated that the event was warm and dry.

“We were out in the hail,” she said. “That was crazy.”

The event drew over 400 people and saw participants lining the parking lot for a chance to participate.

Most of those attending were from Swoyersville, but, according to a sign in sheet, there were families from as far away as Tunkhannock.

The event also included dozens of child-themed raffle baskets that filled the hallway with candy and color.

To complete the day, young participants were able to get a picture with the Easter Bunny, with parents encouraged to snap a photo with their cellphone.

Many parents said they appreciated the chance to spend about an hour at an indoor activity with a family feel.