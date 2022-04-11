🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Two people died as a result of a two vehicle crash on Wyoming Avenue, Route 11, Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue near the Edwardsville border and Northampton Street at about 8 p.m.

Police Chief Rich Kotchik said a vehicle occupied by two people was pulling out from Josie’s Ice Cream onto Wyoming Avenue and was struck by a Jeep traveling northbound at about 7:45 p.m.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle that was leaving the business were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital.

Kotchik said the Pennsylvania State Police has assisted in reconstructing the accident and anticipates search warrants to be served on both vehicles.

Autopsies are scheduled for later today.

Wyoming Avenue was closed for several hours and reopened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.