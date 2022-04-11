🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — McCarthy Tire Service Monday announced the purchase of Classic Tire Service, Inc. — a single location in Barclay, Maryland, from owners Milton and Dawn Karbaum.

Classic Tire Service offers farm tire sales and service to customers in the largely agricultural region of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

All Classic Tire teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Milton Karbaum, who will continue to manage the Barclay location.

“Milton is an inspiration,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “He started his company from scratch and grew it into a successful business serving an important market. He takes great personal care of his agricultural customers.”

Milton Karbaum said the company has been in the tire business for more than 40 years.

“And now we’re excited to turn the reigns over to a company that I believe can help us to grow in our community and to provide even better serve to our customers.” said Karbaum, president of Classic Tire Service, Inc. “We thank our vendors for their great friendship and service and our loyal customers for trusting us with their farming needs. We look forward to providing our customers with the same quality of service and increased product availability, by teaming up with McCarthy Tire.”

The acquisition extends the McCarthy Tire footprint in a strategic location to better serve the farming community in the Delmarva Peninsula.

Founded in 1926, McCarthy Tire Service is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated commercial tire dealer headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

With this deal and other recent acquisitions, McCarthy Tire will have more than 60 service locations and 10 Bandag retread tire manufacturing plants along the east coast of the United States.

McCarthy Tire is the 5th largest independent commercial tire dealer and the 4th largest retread tire manufacturer in the United States. It offers tire sales and service for commercial trucks, industrial equipment, off-the-road (OTR) vehicles, agricultural & forestry equipment, and passenger vehicles; commercial fleet services; truck mechanical services; 24-hour commercial roadside assistance; retread manufacturing; and automotive mechanical services and repairs.

