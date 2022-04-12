🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury is scheduled to be selected Tuesday for the trial of Malik Macon, charged with exchanging gunfire with another man at a gasoline service station in Hanover Township.

Macon, 29, formerly of Boland Avenue, Hanover Township, allegedly discharged a round from a firearm at Taquil Lishemel Baley, 22, near the gasoline islands of Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street on Aug. 6, 2020.

No injuries were reported.

Court records say Macon arrived at the gasoline station and attempted to pump gas into his 2019 Audi A5. As Macon was at the pump island, Baley arrived and parked next to a gas pump in a Chrysler 300.

Macon and Baley exchanged words and Baley entered the store.

As Baley remained in the store, Macon sat inside the Audi and was recorded on surveillance cameras retrieving a handgun, court records say.

Macon allegedly waited for Baley to exit the store and when he did, Baley sat in the driver’s seat of the Chrysler and kept the door open.

Macon rolled down the passenger side window and fired a round striking the rear driver’s side door of the Chrysler, court records say.

Baley retrieved a handgun and ran to the rear of the Chrysler where he fired multiple rounds at Macon who was driving out of the lot, according to court records.

Police in court records say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.

Macon is facing charges of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and simple assault. He is represented by Attorney Charles Ross.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin is prosecuting.

Macon’s trial is before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Baley is facing similar charges including reckless endangerment and propel missiles into an occupied vehicle. His trial is scheduled for May 9.