A court brief published March 23 regarding a plea agreement for a West Pittston man contained incorrect information.

Jamal Armand Dixon pled no contest to false imprisonment of a minor while prosecutors withdrew charges of unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of children.

Kingston police filed the charges after investigating a domestic disturbance on Bowman Avenue on Aug. 27, 2020.

Dixon is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.