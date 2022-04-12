Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
A court brief published March 23 regarding a plea agreement for a West Pittston man contained incorrect information.
Jamal Armand Dixon pled no contest to false imprisonment of a minor while prosecutors withdrew charges of unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of children.
Kingston police filed the charges after investigating a domestic disturbance on Bowman Avenue on Aug. 27, 2020.
Dixon is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.