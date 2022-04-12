Also: Board eyes replacement for district HQ

PLAINS TWP. — A planned vote on selling the former Meyers High School building for $2.1 million was tabled at Wilkes-Barre Area School Board’s monthly meeting Monday. The reason: Solicitor Ray Wendolowski said he got an email during the meeting with a higher offer.

The board did vote on a different item authorizing the initiation of eminent domain proceedings to acquire the former Russin Funeral home property across Maffett Street from the new high school, with plans to make it the location of the district central administration office.

The motion for Meyers was to sell the building to John Basalyga. Wendolowski said Basalyga has bought and re-purposed other large properties in the region, including the Steamtown Mall in Scranton. He said the board tabled the sale once the new offer was made so the district could review the new offer.

Regarding the Russin property, Wendolowski said since the funeral home was closed an heir took ownership and the district has been negotiating a possible purchase. “There’s still a possibility we can work out a number” and buy the building without eminent domain proceedings, he said, but the board made the vote to give the district the option moving forward.

The resolution authorizing eminent domain says the current administration building at 730 S. Main Street in Wilkes-Barre “is in a deteriorated state that is functionally obsolete and does not serve the needs of the stakeholders of the district,” lacks adequate parking and requires millions of dollars in renovations.

The current administration building has been problematic for the district for years, with an antiquated elevator and a work-around to provide required disability access by ringing a basement doorbell and waiting for someone to let you in.

Wendolowski said the current plan is to re-purpose the funeral home, possibly adding some space or a separate building, and move all central office staff and operations to the site.

The board also approved change orders for four contractors totalling $310,764. By far the biggest one was with Keystone Sports Construction totaling $254,414, for work on the new stadium at the new high school. The bulk of that is for an electrical building.

The other change orders were $3,790 to Quandel Construction Group, Inc., for thumb latches on restroom doors, $37,306 to Scranton Sheet Metal for fire smoke dampers and smoke detector wiring and some fume hood work, and $12,289 to Stell Enterprises for snow plowing in February.

In other action, the board:

• Ratified an agreement with Aveanna Health Care to provide home health aid services through June 30 of this year at hourly rates of $30 for an aide and $60 for a nurse.

• Adopted the 2022-23 school calendar with the first day of classes for students set for Sept. 7 and the last day for June 9, 2023. Graduation will also be held June 9.

• Approved an agreement with Rhithm, Inc. of Fort Worth, Texas, to provide a social, emotional survey tool for all students from May 29 this year through June 31, 2027 for a one-time fee of $101,250. Rhithm says its app is a wellness check-in tool that takes only a few minutes to help both student and staff “regulate well-being.”

• Accepted the retirements of Christopher Gray, Michelle Rogan, Catherine Richards, Darlene Payne and Donna Christian.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish