EDWARDSVILLE — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer, Price Chopper in Edwardsville, sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, April 11 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 5-7-24-31-34, and the red Powerball® 4 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

Price Chopper, 180 West Side Mall, Edwardsville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 22,900 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,600 tickets purchased with Power Play® and 3,100 tickets purchased with Double Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $302 million, or $187 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, April 13.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball® tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

