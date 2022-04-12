🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A West Pittston man accused of giving date rape drugs and sexually assaulting two teenage girls inside his Fremont Street residence pled guilty to related charges Tuesday.

A shackled Robert James Hutchins, 20, stood before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas shaking his head as state Deputy Attorney General Bernard Anderson described the offenses against the two girls, 14 and 15, on Sept. 4 into Sept. 5, 2020.

Anderson said in court Hutchins provided illegal substances to two juvenile females and sexually assaulting them on Sept. 4.

Court records go into greater detail saying Hutchins gave the two girls Molly, a slang term for Ecstasy, played Truth or Dare with the girls and forced them to kiss each other, and pressured them to engage in sexual acts with him.

The younger girl told police in West Pittston the older teen was intoxicated and was not able to give consent when Hutchins assaulted her sexually, court records say.

When police learned of the offenses, they executed a search warrant at his residence on Sept. 5, 2020.

Hutchins stood in the doorway of his bedroom refusing to allow officers to enter, court records say.

Police pepper sprayed Hutchins who attempted to spit on officers when he was led out of the residence and to the police department, according to court records.

Hutchins pled guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 7.

Lupas ordered an evaluation of Hutchins by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if Hutchins meets the criteria of a violent sexual predator.

For the incident when Hutchins refused officers entry into his bedroom, he was sentenced to 30 days to 20 months on charges of resisting arrest and simple assault, court records say.