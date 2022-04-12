🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees will be the keynote speaker at the annual Northeastern Pennsylvania Council Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizens Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, May 18 at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Cashman has been the Yankees GM since 1998, and during his 25-year tenure, his teams have won four World Series Championships.

“Here’s an individual that started as an intern with the Yankees and worked his way up to the GM position,” said Boy Scout Council President Charlie Jones. “That doesn’t happen every day. Somebody like that has a story that we want to hear.”

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Council, Boy Scouts of America will honor retired Judge Thomas Vanaskie and Lori Nocito, executive director of Leadership Northeast, at the dinner.

According to Jones, the dinner is an annual recognition of community leaders who exemplify the ideals of Scouting while achieving noteworthy success in their profession or community service. Proceeds from the dinner support Scouting programs conducted by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council, BSA.

“Both Judge Vanaskie and Lori Nocito have earned stellar reputations for the impact that they have had on our community,” Jones said. “The support they received when they were nominated for recognition was overwhelming.”

Vanaskie, former judge with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 2010 where he served with distinction for eight years, participating in and deciding many complex, high profile cases.

Before 2010, he served as a district judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for 16 years, including seven years as chief judge.

Lori Nocito serves as Executive Director of Leadership Northeast, an executive-development program that acquaints participants with Northeastern Pennsylvania’s history, business environment, political and civic structures, and community and economic development initiatives.

She has held the position for nearly 20 years and guided hundreds of Leadership Northeast graduates to key roles in community service.

Tickets/sponsorships

Tickets for the dinner cost $150 and can be purchased by calling Scout Executive Kevin Bishop at 570-207-1227 ext. 227 or via email at [email protected]

Sponsorship packages ranging from $1,500 to $7,500 are also available.

About Cashman

According to information provided by the NEPA Council Boy Scouts of America, Cashman literally grew up in the Yankees family. He joined the organization in 1986 as a 19-year-old intern in the Minor League and Scouting Department and now holds one of the most demanding jobs in sports as Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager.

Over the course of his 36 seasons with the team, he has earned five World Series rings, including four as GM. Notably, he has won his titles with two different managers — Joe Torre in 1998, 1999 and 2000, and Joe Girardi in 2009.

Cashman assumed his current post on Feb. 3, 1998, at age 30, becoming the second-youngest GM in baseball history. In his first season, he became the youngest-ever GM to win a World Series, and with championships in 1999 and 2000, he became the only GM in baseball history to win world titles in each of his first three seasons.

His lifetime winning percentage of .588 (2,223-1,559-2) is the highest of any GM with at least 10 seasons of experience whose career began in 1950 or later and marks the best team winning percentage in the Major Leagues during that same stretch.

In all, his clubs have earned 20 berths in the playoffs, including 13 division titles, six AL pennants and four World Series titles.

There have been four women in Major League history to hold the position of Assistant GM, and Cashman has hired two of them — Jean Afterman, the Yankees’ current Senior Vice President and Assistant General Manager, and Kim Ng, who worked for the Yankees from 1998-2001 and became the first female GM in MLB history with her appointment by the Miami Marlins during the 2020-21 off-season.

Born on July 3, 1967, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., Cashman grew up in Lexington, Ky.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.