WILKES-BARRE — Iris Lewis doesn’t have a drive’s license right now, but she will be getting one very soon.

Lewis, 35 of Wilkes-Barre, was announced Tuesday as the winner of a 2-year lease on a 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid, donated by MotorWorld Toyota to the United Way of Wyoming Valley in honor of the organization’s 100th anniversary campaign.

Lewis was called to the United Way’s offices Tuesday after being told she won a prize and could she come down to pick it up.

Lewis said she was not expecting the prize would be a 2-year lease on a car.

“I never expected this,” she said as United Way President/CEO Bill Jones opened the driver’s side door for her to enter. “I don’t even have a driver’s license, but I will get one now.”

Lewis, who works at Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield, lives in Wilkes-Barre and is mother to Isaiah, 15 months old. Lewis said she has lived in Wilkes-Barre for six years.

“I’ve always donated to the United Way,” she said. “I choose to donate because there is always the need in the community for organizations like the United Way.

Rock Osick, division president at MotorWorld, was on hand to present the keys to the car to Lewis. He said MotorWorld has supported the United Way for decades.

“We truly believe in the United Way and its mission,” Osick said. “The United Way helps people who need help.”

Jones said the last two years of the pandemic have been difficult for the United Way and its annual campaign to raise funds.

“The community has been supportive,” Jones said. “And donors like Iris make it possible for us to help others.”

This year marks the 10th consecutive year MotorWorld has supported the campaign in this fashion with providing a car, Jones said.

“We are so grateful to MotorWorld Toyota for their long-standing support of the United Way,” Jones said. “This donation encourages people to support our work as we continue to improve the odds of success for at-risk children and families across the Wyoming Valley.”

The Toyota car lease is one of the incentives United Way of Wyoming Valley is offering to people who pledge at least $3 per week, or $156 total, to the organization before Dec. 15, 2021.

“I can’t think of a better charity or organization to support, especially during this pandemic,” Osick said.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley has become a leading advocate on the issues of childhood poverty, and uses campaign donations to support the work of local agencies and other key programs and partnerships that benefit children.

For more information, call the United Way of Wyoming Valley at 570-829-6711.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley is a nonprofit whose mission is to bring together individuals and businesses in our area, help them invest in our community and in turn, make it stronger. The goal is to create a movement that engages all of us to bring passion, creativity, and philanthropy to the fight against childhood poverty.

