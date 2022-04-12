🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County government has a new top manager: Kentucky native Randy Robertson.

Nine of 11 council members voted to hire Robertson Tuesday night: Carl Bienias III, Kevin Lescavage, John Lombardo, LeeAnn McDermott, Kendra Radle, Robert Schnee, Brian Thornton, Stephen J. Urban and Gregory Wolovich Jr.

Councilman Chris Perry voted against Robertson’s hiring, and Tim McGinley abstained.

Council had been unable to act on the hiring at its March 29 meeting because no finalist secured the seven votes required under the county’s home rule charter, with six votes cast for Robertson and five for County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo.

Crocamo subsequently withdrew her name from consideration. Radle, the council chairwoman, and Lombardo, the vice chairman, continued to emphasize they believed Crocamo was the best choice for the position but voted for Robertson Tuesday. Schnee also changed his vote to Robertson in a spirit of cooperation.

Behind the scenes, moves had been in play attempting to force movement in securing a seventh vote, such as the replacement of Radle and Lombardo as chair/vice chair and the removal of Crocamo as acting manager.

Crocamo offered to continue serving as acting manager, although there is talk she already has started receiving other job offers. She declined to discuss them Tuesday and said she is still working daily to fulfill her obligations as acting manager.

She has served as acting manager since C. David Pedri resigned July 6 for other employment. Pedri was the second permanent manager since home rule’s January 2012 implementation, preceded by Robert Lawton.

Robertson will receive $181,500 annually and start June 1 or another date negotiated with the county, Radle said.

He also will receive $4,000 toward health insurance because he won’t be participating in the county’s health insurance plan. His package also includes a $40-per-month cell phone allowance, $4,800 to cover temporary housing upon arrival and up to $15,000 in reimbursement to cover his relocation expenses, with the stipulation he must obtain three bids and accept the lowest of the three.

Robertson is currently contracted to perform a special project in Durango, Colorado which should wrap up by the end of May or early June.

He previously worked as city manager of Dover, Delaware, from February to June 2021, saying that short departure was an anomaly because he had to assist his mother after she had a serious fall.

Prior to that, Robertson worked as city manager of Aberdeen, Maryland, from July 2016 to January 2021. He also worked as city manager in the following locations: Cordova, Alaska, August 2013 to June 2016; Vestavia Hills, Alabama, December 2011 to April 2013; Mount Juliet, Tennessee, September 2007 to December 2011; and Ashland, Kentucky, August 2006 to April 2007.

A retired U.S. Army officer, he was a chief of staff for a signal brigade in the U.S. European Command from September 2001 to January 2005 and chief of staff for the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico from January 2005 to June 2006.

He has three master’s degrees in public service from Western Kentucky University, in urban studies from Johns Hopkins University and in strategic planning from the U.S. Army War College.

Robertson had said he applied for the position here because it is a “tremendous opportunity” and would be a step up from his city management work and more similar to his last two experiences in the military.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.