WILKES-BARRE — City Council Tuesday received a preview of a project Wilkes University has planned for a building it owns downtown.

Michael Wood, special assistant to the president of Wilkes and Elizabeth Leo, university counsel, briefed Council before the start of its work session.

The school wants to buy a strip of city-owned land known as Grant Lane abutting its building at 116 S. Main St. that is the focus of a major renovation.

“We have considered several things, but now we’re in a position to be able to turn this building, the upper three floors into approximately 33, high-end rental units and maintain the first floor for future university needs or possibly a lease back for some kind of retail space,” Wood told Council.

Wilkes bought the building in 2017 and spent $1 million to prep it, including the removal of all asbestos, Wood said.

In order to make it easier to develop and work with investors, the school wants to purchase the 12-foot wide lane and consolidate all the parcels that make up the property into one deed, Wood added.

Leo said City Assessor John Anstett assessed the lane at a fair market value of $22,000.

City Attorney Tim Henry explained there was another parcel involved. In addition, to vacating the lane and selling it, the school was also asking the city to convey the deed to another parcel in the rear of the building.

In response to a question from Councilman Bill Barrett, Wood said if the building is renovated into apartments for the public and retail space it would become a taxable property.

No vote was taken. But Henry asked that the school reach out to him to prepare a resolution regarding the properties for as early as April 28 when Council next meets.

During the regular meeting of the combined session Council was not rushed this time when asked to approve an insurance policy. In the past the policies were just about to expire when presented for a vote. The policy approved takes effect on May 4 and runs through Aug. 14, 2023.

The city will switch to a new carrier, Richmond National Insurance Company, for its law enforcement liability coverage. The current carrier, Berkley Assurance Company, was getting out of that particular line of coverage and chose not to renew it.

Richmond was the only company that responded to a Request for Proposals and quoted a price of $241,100. It’s higher than Berkley’s price of $182,927.

The city’s overall insurance coverage increased by more than $100,000 last year to $691,000, largely due to payments for claims filed against the police department.

Council also approved:

• The reappointments of Donna Reilly of North Grant Street and Margaret Lovecchio of Hanover Street to the Board of Health. Reilly’s term expires, January 2027, and Lovecchio’s in January 2025.

• The appointment of Dr. Raymond Joseph of Carey Avenue to the Board of Health for a term expiring January 2026.

• The appointment of Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC as independent auditor for 2021 and 2022 at a cost of $59,500 each year.

• The opening of a checking account with PNC Bank to administer funds for the Hurricane Ida federally declared disaster.

• The purchase of a vehicle for the police department to use for undercover work. The vehicle costs $42,621 and will be purchased with asset forfeiture funds through the Pennsylvania cooperative purchasing program COSTARS.

• The temporary suspension of the ordinance prohibiting the open consumption of alcoholic beverages to allow for a wine tasting area for Blue Mountain Vineyards at the Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square from May 19-22.

