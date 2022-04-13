🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County trial is scheduled to begin today for Dennis Joseph Blanchette, 30, charged with strangling a 3-year-old Husky mix to death in August 2019.

Blanchette is charged by the SPCA in Plains Township with aggravated cruelty to animals causing death and two counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.

Humane officers accused Blanchette with suffocating the dog and burying the canine behind a home on South Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 19, 2019, according to court records.

Court records say Blanchette initially took the canine to the SPCA seeking medical help as the dog was sick. While at the SPCA, the dog vomited in the lobby.

Officials at the SPCA refused to accept the dog and told Blanchette to take the canine to a veterinary hospital but he had no money to pay for its care.

Blanchette then took the dog behind the South Meade Street home where he strangled it to death, court records say.

Jury selection began Tuesday afternoon.

Blanchette’s trial before Judge David W. Lupas is expected to begin once a jury is seated.