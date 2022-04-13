🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Township police collect shell casings from the gasoline pump area after a shooting on Aug. 6, 2020. Ed Lewis | Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury deliberated for about one hour before announcing they found Malik Macon guilty of illegally possessing a loaded firearm at the scene of a Hanover Township shooting in August 2020.

The verdict reached Wednesday ended a quick trial over the course of two days before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Macon, 29, formerly of Boland Avenue, Hanover Township, was charged by township police for engaging in a shootout at the gasoline pump islands of Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street on Aug. 6, 2020.

Macon’s trial this week was only on a weapon’s charge. His trial on aggravated assault, simple assault and firearms not to be carried without a license related to the shooting is scheduled for May.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said Macon is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a 2015 drug conviction.

During the trial, McLaughlin showed jurors surveillance footage from the service station showing a man wearing a blue surgical mask next to a 2019 Audi A5 parked next to gas pumps, and a man reportedly Taquil Lashemel Baley, 22, parking next to other pumps driving a Chrysler 300.

Macon’s attorney, Charles Ross, said there was no way of telling the man wearing the surgical mask was Macon. Ross told jurors during his closing arguments there was no testimony from Hanover Township police Det. Eric Richardson, Police Chief David Lewis and state police Trooper Ed Urban saying the masked man was Macon.

Ross further told jurors Macon was an easy target because he is black and there was no evidence Macon was at the service station.

Lewis testified Macon acknowledged to being at the service station – arriving first – when he consented to being questioned without an attorney.

“There were only two people there, Mr. Baley and Mr. Macon. He (Macon) waited locked and loaded waiting for Mr. Baley. He’s a person who should never have a gun under Pennsylvania law,” McLaughlin told jurors during his closing arguments.

Video footage showed Baley exiting the Chrysler and exchanging words with Macon before Baley enters the store. Macon, who did not purchase or pump gasoline into his Audi, sat inside his vehicle and was recorded retrieving what McLaughlin said as a firearm.

Macon continued to wait two to three minutes for Baley to exit the store.

When Baley did exit and enter his vehicle, McLaughlin said footage showed Macon firing multiple rounds that struck the rear driver’s side door of Baley’s Chrysler. In return, Baley allegedly discharged multiple rounds from a firearm he retrieved.

Urban testified he recovered two spent projectiles from the inside of the door of Baley’s Chrysler.

Vough said he will sentence Macon upon the completion of his trial on the aggravated assault case.