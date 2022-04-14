🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A man allegedly confessed to police that he committed two burglaries last month at a South Church Street convenience store after he was caught attempting to break in to the store a third time early Tuesday morning.

Angel Reynoso-Soto, 20, of Hazleton was charged in connection with the two burglaries and one attempted burglary committed at the Uni-Mart at 285 S. Church St. after he was caught by an officer conducting surveillance in the area of the convenience store, according to the Hazleton City Police Department’s Facebook page.

According to a release posted to the page, Hazleton police were in the process of investigating two prior burglaries at the Uni-Mart.

On March 19 and again on March 27, surveillance footage captured a male wearing a black baseball cap smashing through the store’s glass door with a rock and asphalt before entering and stealing a number of items.

During both robberies, the male stashed the stolen items, including cigarettes, vape cartridges, cigars and rolling papers, in a plastic garbage bag before leaving the scene.

On the night of the second robbery, the suspect wore a lime green bandana to cover the bottom part of his face.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a Hazleton City patrol officer running surveillance near the Uni-Mart noticed a male wearing a black baseball cap and a lime green bandana covering his face walking south near the front door of the Uni-Mart.

The male was seen walking to one of the store’s glass doors with his right hand in his jacket pocket, at which point the officer pulled into the parking lot and halted the male, who identified himself as Reynoso-Soto.

The officer patted Reynoso-Soto down and found a piece of asphalt in his pocket. Garbage bags were also located on Reynoso-Soto during the search.

He was taken into custody without incident, and confessed two committing the two burglaries on March 19 and March 27, and also confessed his intent to rob the Uni-Mart again at the time of his arrest.

Reynoso-Soto was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty and charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, for each of the two burglaries from March.

He was charged with attempted burglary and attempted criminal trespass (both felonies) along with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of an instrument of crime in connection to Tuesday’s attempted burglary.

Reynoso-Soto was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $10,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.