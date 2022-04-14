🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — At a time when parts of Pennsylvania are suffering doctor shortages and patients are struggling to obtain treatment, State Rep. Aaron Kaufer said Wednesday that the state House of Representatives has approved a bill he introduced to attract more doctors to the Commonwealth.

“This bill is a prescription for more Pennsylvania doctors,” said Kaufer, R-Kingston. “We need to take steps like this to attract more doctors to locate and operate in Pennsylvania.”

Kaufer said graduates of U.S. and Canadian medical schools currently must complete two years of training through an approved residency program to apply for a medical license. Current rules require international medical graduates to complete an extra year of training before they become eligible to apply for the same medical license.

Kaufer said his bill would level the playing field so international medical students could apply for their medical license after two years of training. This would remove what Kaufer characterizes as an unnecessary burden that currently reduces the number of medical professionals who can practice in Pennsylvania.

“This bill would help attract more qualified doctors by removing a current hurdle that prevents some highly trained and talented doctors from coming to Pennsylvania,” Kaufer said. “We want to level the playing field so more doctors can call Pennsylvania their home.”

Kaufer’s House Bill 245 has been approved by the House and Senate and now heads to the governor’s desk for his consideration. He may sign the bill into law, veto it or refrain from taking action, at which point the bill automatically would become law after 10 days without gubernatorial action.

