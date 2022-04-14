🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Wednesday approved using the services of an energy auditing firm to assist with fixing the lights in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Authority agreed to bring on Provident Energy Consulting for what might turn out to be a project to replace the lights and poles in the lot.

Authority member Tony Ryba, chairman of the Building & Grounds Committee, said some of the lights have failed because of water leaking into the underground conduits for the electrical power. The arena has had to rent portable lights for the lot.

The Authority in February brought on Provident, based in Media, to look at the arena’s expenses for electricity and natural gas for possible cost savings opportunities.

Ryba said Provident offered to assist with the lighting project at no cost “just to kind of get their foot in the door and show us what they can do.”

”They would work with getting the bid specs done, work with an engineer to design and work with getting the bids in and analyzing the bids, and then ultimately overseeing the project,” Ryba said.

Authority Chairwoman Donna Cupinski added Provident would handle the Request for Proposal process, which would be a big benefit.

“There’s not one dedicated person (at the arena) to write RFPs. So having them on board to do that, believe me, is very much worth it,” Cupinski said.

Once Provident determines what has to be done, the project would be presented to the Authority at a public meeting for a vote, Cupinski said.

”We wouldn’t begin the project without this board’s approval. But we need to find out exactly where we’re at,” Cupinski said. “We have 40 some poles out there and if we go to LED (lights), we might not need 40 poles.”

The Authority also agreed to solicit bids for a new flattop grill for the main kitchen at a cost not to exceed $6,000. The main kitchen at the arena uses the grill to prepare catered meals for guests and people in the suites.

There’s a chance the grill could come at no cost. Authority member Frank Orloski Jr. suggested asking the food service vendor to supply a grill. “That’s not uncommon, or they may have a source to get one,” Orloski said.

The Authority’s next public meeting is scheduled for noon on May 11 at the arena.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.