Cong. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., 8th Dist., sits to the right of USDA Under Sec. for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small during a roundtable discussion on healthcare at the Gr. Pittston Ambulance Rescue Service Assoc. on Wednesday.

USDA Under Sec. for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small announced on Wednesday, the Greater Pittston Ambulance Rescue Service Assoc. (GPARSA) will recieve $226,000 grant from the USDA. Cong. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., 8th Dist., back center, and Atty. Michael Lombardo, GPARSA vice president, look on.

Mike Ankenbrand, Gr. Pittston Ambulance Rescue Service Assoc. deputy chief, left, points out to the Lucas device, which is a portable automatice CPR machine, to Cong. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., 8th Dist., center, and Bill Fox, of Stryker, manufacturer of the medical equipment shown.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, left, and Bob Morgan, PA State director of Rural Development at the USDA, right, chat with the USDA Under Sec. for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, at the conclusion of the press conference at the Gr. Pittston Ambulance Rescue Service Assoc. (GPARSA) announcing the GPARSA has been awarded $226,000 from the USDA.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Ambulance Rescue Service Association (GPARSA) got a financial boost Wednesday when U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small stopped by Pittston to announce GPARSA is the recipient of $226,000 of a national award given by the USDA.

The money awarded to GPARSA is a part of the $10.5 million in grants awarded to 18 healthcare organizations and community groups across Pennsylvania.

“Rural Development is honored to be here in Pittston to celebrate a very large investment in emergency healthcare,” Torres Small said. “In the midst of COVID, Congress allocated funds for emergency rural healthcare grants. Rural development responded quickly so we could get money out immediately to respond in the midst of the pandemic and make sure our healthcare in rural areas is resilient into the future.”

Torres Small thanked U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, who was on hand for the announcement, for his vision in doing the work for the grant. Prior to the scheduled 3:30 p.m. press conference, a roundtable discussion took place inside GPARSA headquarters where a number of city and state officials, as well as representatives from the ambulance association took part

“You see the critical equipment that’s here (displayed), I heard at the roundtable, the impact that that had because in the midst of the pandemic, when folks that were struggling to have the staff they needed, people were struggling to make sure they were providing the care that was crucial, equipment helped them to extend that work,” Torres Small said. “It also helps them to attract a new workforce who has the equipment they know will be most effective in saving lives and getting people to the hospital as safe as possible.” Torres Small commended GPARSA on regionalizing services and responded during COVID-19 with staffing to keep people safe and is proud to be partnered in the work they are doing.

During the roundtable discussion, attorney Michael Lombardo, GPARSA vice president, expressed how important a financial grant is welcomed.

“The pie is only so big with our budget and there’s not a lot of ways to expand that, we’re not a municipality where we can raise money through taxation,” Lombardo said. “Our ability to purchase equipment like this is somewhat limited without help so to get this help is important to us.”

According to Lombardo, the GPARSA will be getting seven heart monitors and three Lucas devices (automatic mechanical CPR machines), and three power load systems, which is an automatic, lift system that would aid in lifting gurneys into the ambulance. The new power load systems will be retrofitted onto current ambulances in the fleet.

With the addition of three more Lucas devices, GPARSA now has seven, one for each of their ambulances.

Cartwright said the USDA is more than just farming.

“USDA is about rural America and getting its fair share of the federal pie,” Cartwright said. “That’s what Rural Development is all about. The $10.5 million went to Pennsylvania, which makes it the second largest recipient of these funds in the United States.”

Cartwright went on to commend his former aid, Bob Morgan, a Mountain Top resident, who now serves as the Pennsylvania State Director of Rural Development at the USDA, in aiding getting USDA money into Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo thanked Torres Small, Cartwright, and Morgan on their partnership with the City of Pittston.

“I just really want to thank USDA and I want to thank the Congressman (Cartwright),” Mayor Lombardo said. “We get a lot of accolades for the things that happen in the City of Pittston and they don’t happen in some single spot, they happen working together and I always talk about progress through partnerships and we’ve got great partnerships with our other elected officials and the USDA, we like those programs so much.”