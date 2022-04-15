🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Police on Thursday filed additional charges against John Martin after his alleged victims reported he sexually assaulted them when they were children in the 1990s.

Martin, 44, who has been held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail on prior charges filed in 2021, remained in custody following his arraignment by District Justice Brian Tupper.

Martin’s wife Melissa, 44, also has been held at the county prison for lack of $10,000 bail since her arrest last year for allegedly failing to protect at least two children from being sexually assaulted by her husband.

In the two latest criminal complaints Lehman Township police charged John Martin with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors. Tupper set bail at $100,000 in each case.

According to the criminal complaints:

One of the victims, who is now an adult, described Martin as a “creep,” saying he began touching her when she was 7 and it continued between 1991 and 1995. It is the policy of the Times Leader not to identify the victims of alleged sexual assault.

The victim recalled Martin was always around her as she was growing up, taking kids to the park and to fairs.

The first instance occurred when she slept over at the house of a relative. She said she went to sleep wearing pajama tops and bottoms and underwear. She woke up to find her bottoms and underwear off and Martin, with his pants off, laying behind her in a spooning position and pressing himself against her.

She told a police investigator, “she jumped up when she realized and ran into her parents’ room where she hid under a pile of dirty clothes until the morning.” Martin had left the house by the time she came out of the room.

The victim estimated Martin touched her genitals between 20 to 30 times over the four-year period. It always happened at night when everyone else was sleeping. She also said he tried once to force her touch his genitals, but she pulled back her hand and told him to stop. Martin usually stopped when told by the victim.

The second victim described a similar incident with Martin that occurred between 1994 and 1996. She recalled him crawling into her bed when she 6 or 7 years old and removing her pants and underwear, after which he touched her genitals and assaulted her with his hands.

The incident lasted between 10 to 15 minutes, but the victim said “it felt like forever.” She did not say anything while it was happening, instead she said “she laid there and took it because she was scared.” Martin did not say anything either and left the bedroom.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.