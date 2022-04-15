🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Judge Jennifer Rogers shakes hands with Marion Borr aftter swearing Borr and nine others in as Court Appointed Specials Advocates Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE — Mary Kay Pivovnarik didn’t make it sound like the most enjoyable work as she welcomed nine new people into the ranks of CASA of Luzerne County.

“You are going to get frustrated a little bit,” she warned, as well as “feel anger at the process.”

But the Executive Director of the the county’s Court Appointed Special Advocate Program promised the effort will be worth it.

“Sometimes you will be overjoyed, as you should be.”

Pivovnarik was putting her money where her mouth was. She would be the 10th and last person sworn in by Luzerne County Judge Jennifer Rogers during a ceremony a little after noon Thursday at the Bernard J. Brominski Building, who praised her for taking that extra step while serving as executive director.

She compared much of the work of CASA volunteers, who help abused children work through the judicial system, to lyrics from the Grateful Dead song “Ripple.”

“Ripple in still water when there is no pebble tossed, nor wind to blow,” the lyrics read.

Helping children through this hardship often will not show immediate results. “You may not see the ripples,” she said, but as the child grows the support now will make a big difference later. “They will remember what you did.”

Rogers gave each their certificate and signed papers assigning a child for their first case, giving only the child’s initials. Then she echoed the sentiments of others, recounting a story she said she first heard from a man who would later become Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice, Max Baer.

A young boy on a beach keeps picking up starfish washed ashore and tossing them in the water. An old fisherman watches for a while, thinking the effort is crazy, before finally telling the boy “You’re never going to save all of them.” The boy picks up another starfish and tosses it into the ocean saying “I know, but I just saved that one.”

Rogers held up a little toy starfish she said she bought after hearing the story, and jingled it a bit.

“Think of all the children you’re going to be helping and serving.”

The others sworn in were Hiliana Arias, Glen Bartolomei, Marion Borr, TJ Cook, Amy Dewey, Erin Jopling, Alexandria Kozich, Peter Lamont, Anita Williams.

