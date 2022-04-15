🔊 Listen to this

A couple from Plymouth were killed Thursday when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a passenger vehicle in Courtdale, the county coroner’s office said.

In a press release Friday the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office said Richard Yeninas, 57, was operating the motorcycle and Paula Yeninas, 51, was the passenger. Both of them were wearing helmets and were ejected from the motorcycle. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner said the deaths were accidental and caused by multiple traumatic injuries. No autopsies were conducted.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:24 p.m. at the intersection of Courtdale Avenue and Corby Road.

The investigation by the Courtdale Police Department is ongoing.