Renee Emanuel, right, speaks with a patron at the Circle Centre for the Arts on Friday evening. Emanuel and husband, Bill Teitsworth’s ‘Falling Light’ exhibit is on display now through May 25 in the second-floor Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery.

Folks enjoy snacks, drinks, conversation and local art just before winners of the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Members’ Spring Juried Exhibition are announced on Friday evening.

WILKES-BARRE — Sounds of laughter and jovial conversation echoed from the Circle Centre for the Arts Friday evening, as folks gathered in-person to appreciate the arts and enjoy time together.

The evening saw the opening of the ‘Falling Light’ exhibit, in the second floor Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery. The exhibit, kicking off the year for the Circle Centre, features the work of husband and wife artists Renée Emanuel and Bill Teitsworth of Moscow.

Kicking off at 5 p.m., the crowd was certainly alive, enjoying the beautiful works adorning the walls and most certainly appreciating one another after a long lay off of in-person events.

Teitsworth unfortunately could not make the opening, however, Emanuel was present. Speaking on seeing folks gathered together in unity in the name of seeing her art, she said, “It’s really a thrill because it’s one thing when you’re painting and you’re in the studio by yourself, but it’s such a gift when you’re out and people are able to look at the work you’ve done.”

Surrounded by the work of herself and Teitsworth, Emanuel explained that they work out of their Moscow studio as well as a fixer-upper home they purchased in Maine, where they reside for a portion of the year, up until mid-October.

“We paint outside there during the summer and here (Moscow), too,” Emanuel said. Sometimes a painting will start outdoors and be finished in the studio and sometimes they need a little tweaking, but regardless of the process, Emanuel said it’s the light that’s really the soul of a painting.

“We learned to pay attention to the light by being out there and watching what it does in the tradition of Monet and the other impressionists,” Emanuel said.

Most recently, Emanuel has taken to painting nighttime scenes. She said, “There’s a mystery in the nighttime.”

The Falling Light Exhibit will run now through May 25.

Also on display on Friday in the third floor gallery was the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Spring Juried exhibition.

Members of the WVAL submit five works and a guest juror selects works for the gallery. Winners across different categories were announced, and handed a certificate, as well as a gold badge to pin to their works.

This year’s guest juror was Eileen C. Warren, who is currently the art teacher and fine arts department chair at Wyoming Seminary, where she’s served since 1987.

In a released statement, Warren said, “It is with great honor and privilege to have been asked to judge the Art League Members Show. The art work pieces submitted are a fine example of the creative and talented artists in the community.”

President of WVAL, Don Armstrong noted that this year is the tenth year of their new home in the Circle Centre at 130 S. Franklin St., and announced a slew of upcoming classes, events, and programs for all to enjoy.

“For me as president of this organization, it’s wonderful to see the artwork that’s on display as well as the people who have come to enjoy the arts. It’s wonderful to have a resurgence,” Armstrong said.

For more information on the upcoming events and classes, you can visit the website at wyomingvalleyartleague.org.

Next up is Sunday at the Circle on April 24 from 3-6 p.m. featuring live music courtesy of local musicians Jordan Ramirez and John Shemo.