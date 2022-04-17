🔊 Listen to this

As I get closer to graduating from Wilkes University next month, I realize how fond I’ve become of the Wilkes-Barre community. After nearly four years, I am about to graduate with my bachelor’s degree in communication studies. During my time here, I have truly gotten to experience what the area has to offer. There are hidden gems in this community that not everyone has experienced, and I’m happy to share my story of how I got to know downtown and spotlight the locations I love the most.

I learned about the many local restaurants and “places to be” from upper classmates, and now, I am passing them on with the hope that others may enjoy them as much as I do. Some of my first memories are going to Josies’ for homemade custard and Italian ice, Las Delicias El Paraiso for smoothies, and Chacko’s Bowling Alley with my teammates on the cross country team.

I attended Avengers and other movies at Movies 14, where my friends and I spent time together in the arcade before the shows started and got popcorn and candy from the concessions stand. I still have the ticket stub from when a friend and I went to see “Avengers: Endgame” because I want to cherish the memory.

Other than the movie theater, students and others have the opportunity to attend plays and concerts at the F.M. Kirby Center. My friends and I went to a Jake Owen concert during my sophomore year and then walked afterward to Diamond City Dairy for sundaes. Their treats are named after the local colleges and schools in the area, like the Wilkes Whopper and the King’s Crown.

And don’t forget the variety of plays, performances and celebrity lectures held each year at Wilkes and King’s.

Not to mention, being on the Wilkes women’s cross country team provided me with a perspective of the area that not everyone gets to see. This viewpoint brought me closer to the Wilkes community and has made me appreciate its bustling small-city life. Oftentimes, my teammates and I run across the Market Street Bridge to Kirby Park and up along the path that overlooks the park’s scenery. Other days, we find ourselves heading into Public Square and crossing over to the King’s campus.

We pass by Pour Coffeehouse and Burrito Loco and Around Town Bicycles. The further we run, we find Vesuvio’s Pizzeria, Senunas’ Bar and Grill and Beer Boys. All of these are locations that both Wilkes and King’s college students 21 and over tend to venture to when out on Friday or Saturday nights with friends and are looking to decompress from their busy college schedules.

What’s more, one of my favorite places to visit on a Thursday during the growing season is the Farmers Market on Public Square. It’s a wonderful opportunity to shop locally and without having to drive to the grocery store for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Typically, I find myself strolling toward the stand that sells apple cider donuts. They are some of the best treats you will ever find and are great to snack on while you are walking around the rest of the stands at the market. A few of my friends even like to stop at the food trucks, like All Belgium, the Wilkes student-owned waffle truck, which is known for authentic Belgium waffles.

Another local favorite is Eden, a Vegan Cafe. Located right on the edge of Wilkes’ campus on South Main Street. I often get lunch there in between my classes or go there for dinner. My preferred menu items are the Treehugger Burger or CBR Wrap. When I am looking for some comfort food, dining at Rodano’s or Franklin’s is also a must. Cheesy loaded tater tot bites and a Coal Miner sandwich or cheesesteak are my usual cravings.

With graduation coming soon, I have hopes of continuing my time at Wilkes and staying within the Wilkes-Barre area for my future career. I’ve definitely grown to appreciate the region and its hidden gems. They have shown me how to establish roots in a community away from home.

There are gems in every community, you just have to be willing to get out there and take a look around. That’s easy to do in Wilkes-Barre, a great place to go to school, work and enjoy your free time.

Sara Ross will earn her Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies in May from Wilkes University.