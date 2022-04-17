Dedicated Sem wrestlers return from Estonia with medals

Friends and family welcomed Wyoming Seminary’s girls wrestling team back from Estonia earlier this month with cheers and signs reading “Congrats, Ladies,” “We (heart) you” and “USA.”

Congratulations certainly were in order as the team returned from international competition at the Tallinn Open with 13 medals, including six gold, as well as a team championship.

But the young women said there’s another aspect to the trip they expect they’ll always remember. Before they left for Europe, they raised $2,300, which they distributed to displaced Ukrainian athletes, giving $100 to each of 23 young wrestlers they met at the competition.

“There was one little boy,” senior Lily El-Masri said, estimating his age at about 12. “He hugged us.”

“They were so thankful,” sophomore Faith Bartoszek said of the Ukrainian athletes.

While El-Masri is from California, Bartoszek is from Wisconsin. Many of the wrestlers on the team hail from states far from Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Nevada, Georgia and Illinois.

Some said they came to Wyoming Seminary specifically for this sport — to wrestle freestyle as part of an elite, all-girl team trained by Head Coach Erin Vandiver, who came to Sem in 2017 after serving as assistant coach for USA Wrestling’s national women’s team.

“It’s like my happy place,” said Tiffany Stoshak of West Wyoming. “The best part of my day is practice, and I love my teammates.”

Some of the girls told a reporter they’ve known other young female wrestlers to quit after a few years. This group seems determined to stay with the sport, especially with college scholarships and perhaps Olympic dreams in their future.

“Just keep going,” said Cloe Charlesworth from Fairfax, Va.

So, how did the girls fare in Estonia at the international competition?

Earning individual championships and gold medals were Amelia Murphy ’25, Erica Pastoriza ’23, Tiffany Stoshak ’24, Virginia Foard ’23, Reese Larramendy ’22 and Lily El-Masri ’22.

Earning silver medals were Rianne Murphy ’24, Cece Ravenelle ’24, Faith Bartoszek ’24, Kendall Bostelman ’22 and Sam Simonette ’22.

Bronze medals went to Carina Giangeruso ’24 and Piper Staniford ’22.

And Virginia Foard was selected the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week after prevailing over athletes from France, Switzerland, Lithuania and Finland.

Recent scholarship offers have helped some of the wrestlers decide where they will spend their collegiate careers. Among them, Korina Blades will be heading to Arizona State, Piper Staniford to Vanguard University of Southern California and Ava Bayless and Reese Larramedy to the University of Iowa.

Following the team’s progress from the sidelines, proud grandfather Richard Holodick of Kingston said he is grateful his granddaughter, Sofia Holodick, has been able to participate on the wrestling team, calling the trip to Estonia “her extraordinary experience at age 15.”

“As a non-athlete, and retired superintendent I am fully aware and appreciate what coaches bring to the table,” he said via email. “As a public school teacher/administrator, I fully support public education. But I must respect what Wyoming Seminary can offer my granddaughter.”

Coming up soon on the wrestlers’ schedule is the USA Wrestling Women’s Nationals Championships, set for May 6-8 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Assistant coach Chad Vandiver said the wrestlers are training for that, and in the summer some of the team will be heading toward international competitions in Italy in July and Bulgaria in August.