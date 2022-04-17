🔊 Listen to this

A large crowd turned out to Temple B’nai B’rith in Kingston for Saturday evening’s Passover Seder, the first Seder that the temple has been able to hold since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabbi Eric Mollo led the group through the ceremony, which commemorates the Exodus of the Jewish people from their enslavement in Egypt.

Symbolic gestures performed during the ceremony included the drinking of four cups of wine (or grape juice, for some), the rationale offered from Mollo being that royalty would dine on three glasses of wine during dinner, and that they were to surpass even kings and queens in their pursuit of freedom.

Each piece of the Seder meal, including pieces of matzah bread, an uneaten lamb shank and a hard-boiled egg, also contained symbolish in the Jewish faith as Mollo recounted the story of Exodus.

