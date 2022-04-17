🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There will be a musical guest for the next meeting of the The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association.

Rolling Mill Hill resident Robbie Petrovich will be performing songs he has written about Wilkes-Barre and the Wyoming Valley, and showing a video he produced about the Wyoming Valley, including many photographs of Rolling Mill Hill.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in St. Anthony & St. George Church Hall, 311 Park Ave. Parking is available in the rear off Dana Street.

Petrovich is a 2016 GAR graduate who earned a history degree from Wilkes University in 2020. He is currently working towards a masters through Slippery Rock University and is a substitute teacher and football coach at Hanover High School.

“Music is essentially a great hobby of mine,” Petrovich said, adding that he plays all the instruments on his recordings. “My love for the area inspires me to write songs about it. We record everything in our garage/studio right here on Blackman Street.”

Wilkes-Barre Councilman Tony Brooks will also be in attendance.

The public is invited. For more information call Linda Joseph at 570-823-0626.