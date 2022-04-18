🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — It may have been 36 years since Monsignor John Bendik last served as chaplain at Misericordia University, but as a member of the board of Trustees since 1994, he still pops up on campus, especially for big events like the 2021 ribbon cutting of the expanded and revamped Henry and Dorothea Science Center, where he offered benediction and blessed the building with a small bottle of Holy Water.

In fact, he’s been around the school so long and supportive in so many ways the Alumni Association announced he will be given the honorary Alumni Award during the spring commencement ceremony set for May 14. The periodic award, a media release said, recognized “individuals who are not alumni of the university and ‘have made significant contributions to Misericordia’s welfare, reputation, and prestige, and/or have shown lifelong devotion and demonstrated loyalty’ to the university.”

Ordained into priesthood in 1967 in Scranton, Bendik was first assigned to a church in East Stroudsburg where he also ministered to East Stroudsburg University students. After 14 years, he was named Misericordia Chaplain, serving there until 1986. He had several pastoral assignments within the Diocese of Scranton before becoming pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Pittston for more than two decades. He retired in 2017, but still serves as administrator pro tem of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

Though not a Misericordia grad, Bendik has left his mark on the university. “Monsignor’s commitment to our mission and service as a member of the Board of Trustees is immeasurable. Misericordia is a better place because of Monsignor, and we are honored to call him an Honorary Alumni of Misericordia University,” Alumni Board President Adam Grzech said in the release.

