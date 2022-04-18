🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a woman they say pulled a handgun on a juvenile following a fight involving her son at a park Sunday.

Police said they responded to Parsons Park at Scott and Carolina streets at about 3:50 p.m. on a report a woman was aiming a handgun at a juvenile who was on his knees with his hands on his head, according to court records.

As officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a large group of people arguing and attempting to fight.

During the disturbance, police in court records say Amanda M. Saxton, 33, arrived in a Jeep Cherokee who matched the description of the woman aiming a handgun at the juvenile.

A juvenile exited the Jeep telling officers Saxton pulled a gun on him and forced him into her vehicle, court records say.

Police in court records say the juvenile claimed Saxton made him show where he resides and drove with him for approximately 10 minutes before returning to the park.

Saxton told police, according to court records, a group of juveniles were involved in a fight involving her son.

Police said they seized a Taurus 9mm with a round in its chamber and loaded with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine from Saxton’s Jeep, court records say.

Saxton, of Woodside Drive, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of unlawful restraint of a minor, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. She was released after posting $75,000 through a bail bonds company, court records say.