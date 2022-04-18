🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On paper, the potential exists for a Nescopeck man to be sentenced to three and one-half millenniums in state prison.

Gabriel Gregory Vought, 24, was advised of the 3,500 years he faces in prison by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who accepted his plea agreement to 500 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials and one count of dissemination of a photo or film of child sex acts.

If Vought is sentenced on each count consecutively, he faces 3,500 years in prison.

The plea agreement was announced by Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop.

Vought was arrested by Luzerne County detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, in November 2021.

Detectives received a tip from Dropbox, Inc., an internet cloud storage company, regarding eight images of child sexual abuse materials were uploaded via Vought’s email account, according to court records.

Many images contained a trademark logo from LS Magazine, which was a Ukraine-based child sexual abuse ring that operated behind the facade of a modeling agency, court records say.

Court records say detectives served search warrants at Vought’s residence resulting in the discovery of more than 800 images of child sexual abuse materials on a custom-built computer, a laptop, a cellphone and numerous hard drives.

Vought will be evaluated by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria of a violent sexual predator.

Sklarosky said he will sentenced Vought on Aug. 11. Vought remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.