WILKES-BARRE — Some residents along Mill Creek won’t be required to purchase flood insurance after the city successfully appealed a map issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set rates.

At least 50 residential properties between Chilwick and West Sidney streets in the Miners Mills section would have been included in the Zone AE Special Flood Hazard Area had the preliminary mapping issued in September 2021 by FEMA been adopted.

But the area will keep its Zone X designation following the appeal, the city said in press release Monday. As result, flood insurance will remain optional and at a lower premium. The city said it was recently notified of FEMA’s decision.

FEMA updated its Flood Insurance Rate Maps nationwide last year and issued preliminary maps for “Riverside Communities” facing potential flooding. Wilkes-Barre hired an engineering firm to review the maps and work with the city on an appeal.

The updated preliminary maps raised the Susquehanna River level by 3 to 4 feet in the event of an annual 1% flood, affecting the Mill Creek properties, the press release said. But, after reviewing the technical data submitted in the city’s appeal, FEMA agreed the preliminary maps were incorrect. The existing maps will apply to the area in the appeal.