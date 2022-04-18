🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A new 3,700-square-foot Fine Wine & Good Spirits store has opened next to Price Chopper/Market 32 in the Narrows Shopping Center, Route 11, Edwardsville.

Shawn Kelly, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said the old store across Route 11 in the Gateway Shopping Center has closed.

The store features more than 2,500 wines and spirits, including the popular Chairman’s Selection products, which are hand-selected, highly rated wines available at significant discounts from nationally quoted prices.

To celebrate the grand opening, all in-store wines, spirits, and accessories will be 10% off during regular business hours from Monday through Wednesday.

Kelly said this Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection. The store features promotional items and educational materials for customers such as:

• Answers to frequently asked questions about wine and spirits

• Food pairing information

• A party planning guide

• A calorie chart

• Tips for responsible hosting and consumption

• Material from the PLCB’s award-winning Know When. Know How.SM alcohol education campaign

The store has a “Made in Pennsylvania” section to highlight wines and spirits produced in the commonwealth. Also, this store sells Pennsylvania Lottery tickets.

Throughout design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible. The majority of store lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, using a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.

The Edwardsville Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The store phone number is 570-288-1509. To find additional store locations and hours, visit — FWGS.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.