After three generations of family ownership, Jack Williams Tire Co. is being sold.

The Moosic-based tire and auto repair chain has reached a deal under which it will be acquired by Millwood, N.Y.-based Mavis Discount Tire, according to a Monday report in trade publication Tire Business.

Efforts to reach officials with Jack Williams and Mavis were not immediately successful on Monday.

Jack Williams Sr. founded his namesake business in Kingston in 1929 using $500 borrowed from his father. In addition to 39 retail locations throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, Jack Williams has 11 warehouses and a mobile tire service that covers the eastern half of the state and parts of New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware. As of last year the company employed over 850 staff members, according to a Times Leader report.

According to the Tire Business report, acquisition of Jack Williams will boost Mavis’ retail presence to nearly 1,500 stores nationwide, including 109 in Pennsylvania. Mavis currently has stores on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre and on South Township Boulevard in Pittston Township.

The deal is expected to close in May, Tire Business reported, and the financial terms were not disclosed.