WILKES-BARRE — The presses stopped long ago in the former Times Leader building, but owner King’s College broke the news Tuesday it will be home to the college’s first doctoral program.

In a little more than two years and $8 million invested in the former newspaper building, students will walk through its doors to begin their work to receive a clinical doctorate in occupational therapy.

School, city and government officials celebrated the announcement and championed the project as another example of a public and private partnership that builds upon the past to prepare for the future.

King’s President the Rev. Thomas Looney noted the historical significance for the school, founded in 1946.

“What a great beginning to our fourth quarter of our first 100 years,” Looney told a small crowd assembled in what had been the advertising department on the first floor of the building on North Main Street.

The four-story building has been gutted in preparation for transforming it from top to bottom into laboratories, offices and classrooms with the school’s contribution and the aid of $3.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funding from the state, plus an additional $733,750 from the state’s Industrial Sites Reuse Program.

Looney thanked Gov. Tom Wolf, state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville and Mayor George Brown for their support of the project.

“By way of analogy I wish to suggest that this amazing process of rehabilitating the Times Leader building into the home of King’s first doctoral program has been made possible because the collaborators in this project find deep meaning for their lives in seeking to improve the lives of the people they serve,” Looney said.

The students who earn their doctorates in the accelerated six-year program share in that commitment to make lives better, added Jennifer Dessoye, associate clinical professor and the new department chair of the program.

“We are the only profession that helps people across a lifespan do what they want to do and what they need to do through the therapeutic use of daily activities which is something we call occupations,” Dessoye said.

Salaries average around $86,000 and the number of jobs in the field is expected to grow by 17% this decade, the school said.

The project is also expected to have immediate and long-term economic benefits for the city. A study by The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development estimated the rehabilitation of property will generate over $11.3 million and 63 jobs during the construction. Once it’s completed, there will be 40 permanent jobs at the school and downtown. The annual economic impact will exceed $9.5 million, according to study by The Institute.

King’s purchased the building for $725,000 in 2018 after the Times Leader moved to 90 E. Market St., where its production facility is located. The school then transferred the title to building to the city for $1 in 2019 in order to access a state grant to remove asbestos and hazardous waste from the building. The title will be returned to the school upon completion of the project.

City Administrator Charlie McCormick, who represented the mayor at the project’s announcement, touted the benefits of private and public partnerships like those with King’s that have breathed new life into vacant properties.

“And they also make the city what it is, which is an older city looking toward the future and building upon its past, not destroying it,” McCormick said.

