HAZLE TWP. — Congressional candidate Mike Marsicano invited members of the media to his Hazle Township home to search for any helipad located on his property and if one was found, he would donate $1,000 to the charity of the person’s choice.

“Because there ain’t any helipad,” Marsicano said in an emailed statement.

According to the dictionary, a helipad is “a landing and takeoff area for helicopters.”

The Times Leader visited the property Monday morning and found no designated area of a helipad, but a look around found several flat grassy areas where a helicopter could land.

Marsicano, a former state trooper, commercial airline pilot, Hazleton mayor, and current congressional candidate, has been cited and sued by Butler Township for operating a helipad on his Butler Township property.

Marsicano’s property, where he resides, is partly in Butler Township and partly in Hazle Township.

Butler Township is requesting that Marsicano discontinue operation of the helipad and that future use be prohibited.

Marsicano filed earlier this year as a Republican candidate for the 8th Congressional District seat, currently held by incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright. Republican Jim Bognet is also seeking the nomination.

Marsicano owns a helicopter, which he said he keeps at the nearby Hazleton Airport. A spokesperson for Marsicano said Marsicano said he has landed his helicopter at his residence “about 12 times in the last 11 years.”

That claim has been disputed by neighbors, who say the helicopter lands frequently on the property.

Complaint details

According to a suit filed in Luzerne County Court by Butler Township solicitor Donald G. Karpowich:

The first notification of zoning violation was issued to Marsicano on Sept. 19, 2016, which alleged that Marsicano was in violation of the Butler Township Zoning Ordinance for constructing and operating the heliport on his 1135 Pilot Point property.

A subsequent violation was issued on Jan. 10, 2020, citing the same violation.

Marsicano’s property is located in the Rural Conservation (RC) Zoning District. According to Section 310 of the Butler Township Zoning Ordinance, operating a heliport is not permitted in RC districts.

Butler Township received a civil judgement against Marsicano in magisterial district court on March 2 of this year. Despite that judgement, he continues to operate his home heliport, the complaint states.

Butler Township Zoning Officer Thomas Percosky has evidence of violations on July 4, 2021, Aug. 13, 2021, and October 2021, which is corroborated by neighbors Richard Franzosa and Tracey Franzosa, who live in adjacent Hazle Township.

The matter will be heard in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. No hearing has been scheduled.

Previous concerns

This complaint is not the first time Marsicano has faced backlash over landing a helicopter on the property.

Back in 2011, the Franzosas filed a lawsuit against Marsicano, alleging that the helipad was constructed without seeking any township permits.

The Franzosas were quoted as saying the operation of the helicopter made their lives “intolerable.”

Karpowich, who handled that case as well, said then: “Can you imagine being 100 feet away and having a helicopter take off? The noise is unbelievable.”

A cease-and-desist order was issued to Marsicano in 2011, however, he appealed it, stating that it was issued by Hazle Township, and that his residence is located in Butler Township. According to a Times Leader report at the time, there was no resolution due to the question of jurisdiction.

Marsicano issues statement

“I think even a cursory look at my property proved there is nothing that meets the definition of a helipad on the place. If you were wondering why I wasn’t there, it was for a reason: I spent that hour out campaigning. I want the people that are orchestrating this nonsense to know I’m not going to be distracted by their antics.

“Using the courts and local government to deter challenges to the current regime is exactly the sort of thing I’m running for Congress to stop. In the coming weeks, I plan to discuss the need for change, an end to government waste, and a halt to America’s slide. Those are real issues that affect our citizens, and you don’t need a helicopter to see them — they’re visible at ground level.”

Dennis Roddy, Senior Advisor to Marsicano’s campaign, said, “Mr. Marsicano advises that he has landed the helicopter on his property 12 times in the past 11 years. He has never landed it at night.”

Roddy also said that Pennsylvania law permits the landing of a helicopter on private property.

Karpowich said state law may allow a helicopter to land on private property, but local law can define the areas where a helicopter can land. He said the township zoning ordinance does not allow a helicopter to land in an RC district.

“I have personally searched the code book for Butler Township and have seen nothing that would forbid such a landing,” Roddy said. “Our response has been to continue campaigning and to reach voters on issues that affect their lives — inflation, crime, and federal overspending. Mike is not about to be distracted by antics of this sort. We are still trying to figure out who would have resurrected this long-dead issue and how they got the notion that Mike had constructed a helipad. He has referred the lawsuit to his attorney and asked that it be heard in the Court of Common Pleas.”

‘Safety concerns’

Neighbors Richard Franzosa and Tracey Franzosa live just 100 feet from Marsicano’s property. Mrs. Franzosa said she has concerns about the safety of having helicopter land so close to her home and property.

Franzosa said she has seen and heard Marsicano’s helicopter land in his yard far more frequently that 12 times in 11 years.

“He keeps the helicopter at the Hazleton airport, which is a mile away,” Franzosa said. “I don’t understand why he has to land at his house.”

Franzosa said she has concerns about the safety. She said her husband and sons are outside working around the house and the helicopter arrives, stirring everything up and they have to wait until the helicopter lands.

“We see it as a safety issue,” she said. My family and property are at risk.”

The Franzosas have lived in their home for 31 years. She said they sold the land to Marsicano to build his home.

“If we knew he was going to be landing a helicopter there we would not have sold him the land,” she said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.