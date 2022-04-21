🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After much build-up, Team Beezy/Leadership Northeast in conjunction with the Diamond City Partnership is ready to display its newest interactive art installation this weekend.

The unveiling and subsequent celebration will take place this Saturday, April 23 from 1-3 p.m. in Midtown Village. All are welcome to visit the installation at 1:15 p.m. for a ribbon cutting with Mayor George Brown.

The sculpture, done by Scott Nichols/Seven 810 Fixtures stays true to the theme of Team Beezy and the seal of the city: composed of seven buzzing bees, 49 solid hive rings, a diamond topper, and a kinetic spinner made to spin freely in the breeze, the piece offers passersby the chance to interact and manipulate its various components. Nicholas has been at work on the piece for months and has named it “Learning to Fly.”

As Team Beezy works to inspire children to find their own inspiration in the arts and in the community, all children in attendance can enjoy a list of free activities such as: face painting, balloon twisting, wildflower seeds, bee costume crafts, and moments with none other than Winnie the Pooh. The Beekeeper’s Daughter will also be there to educate patrons about the importance of our buzzing friends.

Just across the street from Midtown, a handpainted mural will be unveiled as well. Created by local artist “Have A Art,” whose works are beautifying the area one wall at a time, the piece offers something else new to appreciate.

Team Beezy, comprised of Alison Hightower, Brett Bellas, Dan Boote, Elizabeth Kuna, Dr. Kate Zielinski, Kelly Billig, Kevin Harger-Blizzard, and Laura Holbrook, will also be announcing the winner of their #BeezyinWB storefront photo contest. The winner will recieve a $100 Boscov’s gift card.

The scultpure and mural were made possible by a generous donation from Anzalone Law Offices, LLC, paints and supplies donated by Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies and many public donations.