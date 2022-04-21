🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre Worker Bees will be busy Saturday with an Earth Day cleanup.

The group of concerned local citizens has been doing street cleanings to try and help beautify the community during the past three years. They will be cleaning Arch Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with the support of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome and asked to meet at the intersection of Blackman and Arch streets. If possible, bring gloves, rakes or any other tools that can used in the cleanup. They’re not required however. Keep America Beautiful will provide gloves, trash bags and tools and a container for the trash.

Through the help of Mayor George Brown the first few blocks of Arch Street will be closed to traffic for the safety of volunteers. Parking can be found along the side streets off Blackman and Arch streets.

— Staff Report